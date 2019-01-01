New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: Todd Frazier responds to Adam Eaton
by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer — North Jersey 3m
Todd Frazier talked about his feud with Adam Eaton.
Tweets
-
Then afterwards, we can just leave them both in the cage. Forever.Frazier vs. Eaton in a steel cage at SummerSlam?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I told you. One big game of “Hold my beer.” ???TV / Radio Personality
-
I will be at tonight’s game. Guess I’ll have to warm up my vocal cords.I’m all for pettiness in baseball and am hardcore hoping that the Citi Field crowd starts a “PAY YOUR MORT-GAGE” chant for Adam Eaton tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cdgoldstein: Hey I'm chatting tomorrow at 1 pm. You determine what we talk about with your questions: https://t.co/tqk1YLpjNeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great article on FanGraphs by @craigjedwards outlining where the blame should fall for the #Mets. The grafs below really stood out for me, as they highlight - once again - that a team in a major market should be capable of spending accordingly. https://t.co/WPQBckLpdvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Live from Citi Field on Loudmouths at 530Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets