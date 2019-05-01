New York Mets

Mets Merized

Nimmo Scratched From Lineup Tuesday with Stiff Neck

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

Mets' outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was slated to lead off on Tuesday, has been scratched with a stiff neck, according to the team.Nimmo, 26, has hit .200/.344/.323 with three home runs in 161

Tweets