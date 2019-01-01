New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 5/21/19
by: Vasilis Drimalitis
Zack Wheeler looks to finally figure out how to beat the Nationals as the Mets go for two wins in a row.
RT @masnKolko: As we just showed on MASN, Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier talked face-to-face on the field during their respective pregame stretching. Chatted for about 90 seconds. Separated without shaking hands, but hopefully with some clarity on Eaton's mortgage situation or lack thereof.
Smattering of boos for Adam Eaton. Will Todd Frazier charge the plate from third?
RT @GDup_fromfeetup: @MikeSilvaMedia Thanks for being a voice of reason when it comes to the Mets. It's more appreciated that you know...

AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! #LGM
#Nationals at #Mets, (E.Fedde vs Z.Wheeler) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/2RkB7oGBvW #playball
