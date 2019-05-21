New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
5/21/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
On what was a wild day for the New York Mets (21-25), they finally managed to take care of business on the field. The Mets snapped a five game losing streak by picking up a 5-3 win over the Washing…
Tweets
-
RT @masnKolko: As we just showed on MASN, Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier talked face-to-face on the field during their respective pregame stretching. Chatted for about 90 seconds. Separated without shaking hands, but hopefully with some clarity on Eaton’s mortgage situation or lack thereof.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Smattering of boos for Adam Eaton. Will Todd Frazier charge the plate from third?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @GDup_fromfeetup: @MikeSilvaMedia Thanks for being a voice of reason when it comes to the Mets. It’s more appreciated that you know...Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Nationals at #Mets, (E.Fedde vs Z.Wheeler) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/2RkB7oGBvW #playballMisc
- More Mets Tweets