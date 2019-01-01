New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier discusses feud with Adam Eaton
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
NEW YORK -- A day after offering tight-lipped silence in response to his tiff with Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton, the Mets’ Todd Frazier fired back, alluding to an incident between the two while they were White Sox teammates in 2016. Frazier...
Tweets
-
Smattering of boos for Adam Eaton. Will Todd Frazier charge the plate from third?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Nationals at #Mets, (E.Fedde vs Z.Wheeler) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/2RkB7oGBvW #playballMisc
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The feud between the Mets' Todd Frazier and the Nationals' Adam Eaton has ramped up: https://t.co/HmYLCz9KjE https://t.co/DZqrCjdJTuBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets