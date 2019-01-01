New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43755270_thumbnail

Todd Frazier discusses feud with Adam Eaton

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

NEW YORK -- A day after offering tight-lipped silence in response to his tiff with Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton, the Mets’ Todd Frazier fired back, alluding to an incident between the two while they were White Sox teammates in 2016. Frazier...

Tweets