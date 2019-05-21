New York Mets

Will @MLB punish Lyin’ Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton for violating MLB Rule 4.06? Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Uh oh, here is Lyin’ Todd Frazier clearly violating MLB’s own rules!  Sad! They are not my rules, they are MLBs.  I expect that Todd should at least get a letter from the commissioner’s office. Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton met before today’s game ?...

