Nationals’ Juan Soto hits home run after reverse announcer’s jinx from Keith Hernandez in the Mets’ broadcast booth

Mets' analyst Keith Hernandez said on SNY that the Nationals' Juan Soto was "not a home run hitter." Soto ignored the jinx and hit a mammoth home run.

