New York Mets

New York Post
43757778_thumbnail

Ozzie Guillen now enters Todd Frazier-Adam Eaton feud: ‘Nobody liked you’

by: Michael Blinn New York Post 8m

The origins of the Great Todd Frazier-Adam Eaton Feud are still a mystery, but Tuesday night gave some insight to what started it all. Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, who figures to

Tweets