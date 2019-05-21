New York Mets

The Mets Police
43759205_thumbnail

Sterling or Scully: Pete Alonso hits a monster HR for the Mets!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Let’s keep this simple… PETE JUST KILLS IT. TIE GAME! ?? pic.twitter.com/TsNlPyodti — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2019 Verdict: Scully Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police Topic Discussions At FlickChat App (Mobile only) Mike Piazza played on Cocaine!!!

Tweets