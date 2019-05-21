New York Mets

Alonso hits 16th homer, Mets rally past Nationals 6-5

by: @usatoday USA Today 15m

Pete Alonso hit a long tying home run in the eighth inning, Amed Rosario had a winning infield single with two outs in the ninth and the New York Mets rallied from deficits three times to beat the Washington Nationals 6-5

