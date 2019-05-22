New York Mets

New York Post
43760387_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo needs MRI as ‘sharp pain’ in neck persists

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1m

The stiff neck that kept Brandon Nimmo out of two games last month hasn’t gone away and it cost him another game Tuesday. The Mets’ outfielder said he is getting an MRI on Wednesday to get his

Tweets