New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Speedy Rosario, Powerful Alonso Lead Mets To Walk-Off Win
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 7m
Amed Rosario had a winning infield single with two outs in the ninth and New York rallied from deficits three times to beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 Tuesday night.
Tweets
-
This Keith Hernandez analysis didn't age well -- or long https://t.co/dKWghgyRmjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Been a Mets fan my entire life and I have watched some heavy duty HR hitters. Pete Alonso, if he can stay healthy, has the makings of the best HR hitter in Mets history. this kid is pure power.@Pete_Alonso20 has the most HR (16) EVER by a @Mets rookie before the All-Star break. It's May 21. https://t.co/be0rWdMkdYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @rtpiers: That’s all from me, everyone. Signing out from citi field. Thank you for following along. Tomorrow on @MetsMerized, check out my piece on J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Until next time, I bid you adieu.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets won #Braves lost #Nationals lost #Phillies lost It was a great day in baseball! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Instead of signing a star, Brodie eliminated the if’s ....Michael Conforto, Jeff Mcneil, and Pete Alonso are hitting a combined .287/.384/.523 with 5.4 WAR. Every other Mets position player that’s taken an AB this year is hitting a combined .227/.301/.342 with -2.3WARBlogger / Podcaster
-
“Yes, a clone army. And, I must say, one of the finest we've ever created.”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets