New York Mets

WFAN
Speedy Rosario, Powerful Alonso Lead Mets To Walk-Off Win

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 7m

Amed Rosario had a winning infield single with two outs in the ninth and New York rallied from deficits three times to beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 Tuesday night.

