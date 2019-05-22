New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: #Mickeyball is back!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Joe Girardi sure sounds like he’d be happy to manage the Mets.  But the Mets won, and #TheNarrative will be that this team rallied behind Mickey blah blah blah because that’s how the MSM works.  This two game winning streak makes me less confident...

