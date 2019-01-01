New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: David Peterson Pitching Well for Binghamton

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 1m

Lehigh Valley (22-19) 9, Syracuse (24-19) 3 Box RHP Corey Oswalt (4-1, 3.55 ERA): 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 K, BBRHP Stephen Villines (0-0, 0.00 ERA): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 KRHP Paul

Tweets