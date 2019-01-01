New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: David Peterson Pitching Well for Binghamton
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Minors 1m
Lehigh Valley (22-19) 9, Syracuse (24-19) 3 Box RHP Corey Oswalt (4-1, 3.55 ERA): 5 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 K, BBRHP Stephen Villines (0-0, 0.00 ERA): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 KRHP Paul
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: #Mickeyball is back! https://t.co/KflFXo4CuaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Missed opportunityCuando fallas la seña... #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/qsJVACyuzGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You know what’s awesome about Drake? He never makes it about himself.Drake is there with the shoulder rub Nick Nurse never knew he needed https://t.co/usqo92LfPITV / Radio Personality
-
Alonso is the best young player the #Mets have had since Wright/Reyes. You don't leave the room when he's up.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @EricStangel: @ChrisCarlin And the Mets are on pace to have over 3 players mysteriously fall in a hole and get injured.TV / Radio Personality
-
Walgreens sounds bitterJuan Soto is 20 years old. Juan Soto has played 154 @MLB games. Here's the Mets broadcast saying Juan Soto isn't a HR hitter. Here's Juan Soto immediately hitting his 29th career HR ONTO THE CONCOURSE OF THE UPPER DECK. https://t.co/BCL37k4X4ABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets