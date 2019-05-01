New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Look To Carry Momentum From Tuesday’s Win
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Merized Online 4m
Good morning Mets fans!Today a pair of struggling aces will face off as the Mets and the Nationals continue their series at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.98 ERA) takes the hill against Max
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: #Mickeyball is back! https://t.co/KflFXo4CuaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Missed opportunityCuando fallas la seña... #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/qsJVACyuzGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You know what’s awesome about Drake? He never makes it about himself.Drake is there with the shoulder rub Nick Nurse never knew he needed https://t.co/usqo92LfPITV / Radio Personality
-
Alonso is the best young player the #Mets have had since Wright/Reyes. You don't leave the room when he's up.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @EricStangel: @ChrisCarlin And the Mets are on pace to have over 3 players mysteriously fall in a hole and get injured.TV / Radio Personality
-
Walgreens sounds bitterJuan Soto is 20 years old. Juan Soto has played 154 @MLB games. Here's the Mets broadcast saying Juan Soto isn't a HR hitter. Here's Juan Soto immediately hitting his 29th career HR ONTO THE CONCOURSE OF THE UPPER DECK. https://t.co/BCL37k4X4ABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets