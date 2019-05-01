New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
April Neck Issues Still Haunting Nimmo, Scheduled for Wednesday MRI
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 6m
Brandon Nimmo spoke to the press after the game and told them that he is still dealing with the same neck issues that plagued him back in April, as detailed by Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com. As a resu
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: #Mickeyball is back! https://t.co/KflFXo4CuaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Missed opportunityCuando fallas la seña... #ZDigital #ZDeportes @z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/qsJVACyuzGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
You know what’s awesome about Drake? He never makes it about himself.Drake is there with the shoulder rub Nick Nurse never knew he needed https://t.co/usqo92LfPITV / Radio Personality
-
Alonso is the best young player the #Mets have had since Wright/Reyes. You don't leave the room when he's up.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @EricStangel: @ChrisCarlin And the Mets are on pace to have over 3 players mysteriously fall in a hole and get injured.TV / Radio Personality
-
Walgreens sounds bitterJuan Soto is 20 years old. Juan Soto has played 154 @MLB games. Here's the Mets broadcast saying Juan Soto isn't a HR hitter. Here's Juan Soto immediately hitting his 29th career HR ONTO THE CONCOURSE OF THE UPPER DECK. https://t.co/BCL37k4X4ABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets