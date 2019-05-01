New York Mets

nj.com
43766941_thumbnail

Mets’ Todd Frazier fires back at Nationals’ Adam Eaton: Grow up! - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 9m

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier and Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton were teammates on the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Tweets