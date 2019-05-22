New York Mets

The Mets Police
43773654_thumbnail

We need to talk about these London Series caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

So you probably saw the London Series caps…I don’t mind them. Kinda interesting. Kinda trying too hard. Do you want Manchester United to come to NYC and play in Stars and Stripes kits? But these aren’t bad…. …however WTF is this? Mets Police does...

