Mets Trade Keon Broxton to Orioles for $500K in International Bonus Pool Money

by: Adam Wells

Five days after being designated for assignment, Keon Broxton has been traded by the New York Mets to the Baltimore Orioles . The Mets announced Wednesday they received $500,000 in international bonus pool money in exchange for Broxton...

