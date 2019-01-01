New York Mets

Mets trade disgruntled OF Broxton to Orioles

by: Sam Miller and Jesse Rogers ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57s

Keon Broxton, who said he was "surprised" by his lack of playing time despite batting just .143 in 34 games with the Mets, was traded to the O's in exchange for international bonus pool money.

