New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets trade disgruntled OF Broxton to Orioles
by: Sam Miller and Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57s
Keon Broxton, who said he was "surprised" by his lack of playing time despite batting just .143 in 34 games with the Mets, was traded to the O's in exchange for international bonus pool money.
Tweets
-
RT @NYDNSports: What’s going on with Yahoo’s Mets app? https://t.co/tzvdAMWysq @nydnraissBeat Writer / Columnist
-
??Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: #Mets lineup for game tres vs. Nationals for must-watch deGrom/Scherzer matchup (of note: no McNeil, Nido catching) Rosario – SS Davis – LF Canó – 2B Alonso – 1B Frazier – 3B Gómez - RF Lagares - CF Nido - C deGrom – RHPNewspaper / Magazine
-
What’s going on with Yahoo’s Mets app? https://t.co/tzvdAMWysq @nydnraissNewspaper / Magazine
-
Going for three in a row against the Nats. Amed Rosario SS J.D. Davis LF Robinson Cano 2B Pete Alonso 1B Todd Frazier 3B Carlos Gomez RF Juan Lagares CF Tomas Nido C Jacob deGrom PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets