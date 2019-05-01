New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Trade Broxton to Orioles For International Bonus Pool Money

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 4m

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo is the first to report that the New York Mets have traded outfielder Keon Broxton to the Baltimore Orioles. In return, the Mets are in line to receive $500K in internatio

Tweets