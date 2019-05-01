New York Mets

Mets Merized
43778474_thumbnail

Callaway: Diaz “Three-Out Rule” No Longer Exists

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 6m

Mickey Callaway gave some interesting soundbites to the media prior to Wednesday night's game against the Washington Nationals with the most noteworthy one possibly being in regards to Edwin Diaz.

Tweets