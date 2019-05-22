New York Mets

Newsday
43780075_thumbnail

Mets place Brandon Nimmo on injured list with neck stiffness | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 22, 2019 5:50 PM Newsday 4m

Nimmo was a late scratch from the Mets' lineup Tuesday night against the Nationals and was scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday.

Tweets