New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nimmo To IL, Mets Purchase Rajai Davis’ Contract and DFA Sewald
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 1m
Yesterday, outfielder Brandon Nimmo's 'stiff neck' issue that was bothering him in April had come back. The neck bothered him so much that he was taken out of the lineup before Tuesday's game. The
Tweets
-
RT @mikepiazza31: While I sincerely appreciate all the compliments on my amazing drumming ability, I’m really glad it inspired the team.#LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Definitely a reason to WOOOOOOO! https://t.co/ZxEoOX1ZEdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The company-line diagnosis for Nimmo is just a "stiff neck," but multiple Mets officials did not respond when asked about his MRI results. Last night, Nimmo described his issue as "a sharp pain," saying he had some ideas of what it might be beyond mere stiffness.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Three NL Cy Young Awards between them. It's a battle of the aces at Citi Field. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/ico9oxD7FKTV / Radio Network
-
The only time we’re happy to have a ? in the house. @spidadmitchellOfficial Team Account
-
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis https://t.co/yc6WeCq99ZTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets