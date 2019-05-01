New York Mets

Mets Merized

Nimmo To IL, Mets Purchase Rajai Davis’ Contract and DFA Sewald

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 1m

Yesterday, outfielder Brandon Nimmo's 'stiff neck' issue that was bothering him in April had come back. The neck bothered him so much that he was taken out of the lineup before Tuesday's game. The

Tweets