Brandon Nimmo on IL with stiff neck

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ depleted outfield suffered another blow on Wednesday, when the team placed Brandon Nimmo on the injured list due to a stiff neck. The club called up veteran Rajai Davis from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him, and designated...

