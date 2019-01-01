New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brandon Nimmo on IL with stiff neck
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ depleted outfield suffered another blow on Wednesday, when the team placed Brandon Nimmo on the injured list due to a stiff neck. The club called up veteran Rajai Davis from Triple-A Syracuse to replace him, and designated...
Tweets
-
RT @mikepiazza31: While I sincerely appreciate all the compliments on my amazing drumming ability, I’m really glad it inspired the team.#LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Definitely a reason to WOOOOOOO! https://t.co/ZxEoOX1ZEdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The company-line diagnosis for Nimmo is just a "stiff neck," but multiple Mets officials did not respond when asked about his MRI results. Last night, Nimmo described his issue as "a sharp pain," saying he had some ideas of what it might be beyond mere stiffness.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Three NL Cy Young Awards between them. It's a battle of the aces at Citi Field. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/ico9oxD7FKTV / Radio Network
-
The only time we’re happy to have a ? in the house. @spidadmitchellOfficial Team Account
-
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis https://t.co/yc6WeCq99ZTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets