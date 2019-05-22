New York Mets

The Mets Police


Prevention And Recovery: Mets place Nimmo on IL, think Rajai Davis is good idea

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Mets Insiders tell me the Mets have placed Brandon Nimmo on the IL with a stiff neck. They have called up Rajai Davis because Wags focused on depth….and Paul Sewald has been sent to DFA Island. Also, Mickey said the Mets will now treat games like...

