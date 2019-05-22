New York Mets
Prevention And Recovery: Mets place Nimmo on IL, think Rajai Davis is good idea
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Mets Insiders tell me the Mets have placed Brandon Nimmo on the IL with a stiff neck. They have called up Rajai Davis because Wags focused on depth….and Paul Sewald has been sent to DFA Island. Also, Mickey said the Mets will now treat games like...
RT @mikepiazza31: While I sincerely appreciate all the compliments on my amazing drumming ability, I’m really glad it inspired the team.#LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Definitely a reason to WOOOOOOO! https://t.co/ZxEoOX1ZEdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The company-line diagnosis for Nimmo is just a "stiff neck," but multiple Mets officials did not respond when asked about his MRI results. Last night, Nimmo described his issue as "a sharp pain," saying he had some ideas of what it might be beyond mere stiffness.Beat Writer / Columnist
Three NL Cy Young Awards between them. It's a battle of the aces at Citi Field. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/ico9oxD7FKTV / Radio Network
The only time we’re happy to have a ? in the house. @spidadmitchellOfficial Team Account
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis https://t.co/yc6WeCq99ZTV / Radio Network
