New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Designate Paul Sewald, Select Rajai Davis, Send Brandon Nimmo To 10-Day IL
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
The Mets have announced a series of roster moves, including the placement of outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL …
Tweets
-
RT @mikepiazza31: While I sincerely appreciate all the compliments on my amazing drumming ability, I’m really glad it inspired the team.#LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Definitely a reason to WOOOOOOO! https://t.co/ZxEoOX1ZEdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The company-line diagnosis for Nimmo is just a "stiff neck," but multiple Mets officials did not respond when asked about his MRI results. Last night, Nimmo described his issue as "a sharp pain," saying he had some ideas of what it might be beyond mere stiffness.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Three NL Cy Young Awards between them. It's a battle of the aces at Citi Field. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/ico9oxD7FKTV / Radio Network
-
The only time we’re happy to have a ? in the house. @spidadmitchellOfficial Team Account
-
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis https://t.co/yc6WeCq99ZTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets