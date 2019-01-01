New York Mets
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis
by: Sam Miller and Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Nimmo, who has struggled at the plate this year, had an MRI after experiencing a sharp pain in his neck earlier this week.
