Early stretch-run mode: Mets to use closer Díaz in 8th
by: @usatoday — USA Today 7m
Switching into stretch-run mode even before Memorial Day, the New York Mets will start using All-Star closer Edwin Díaz more often in the eighth inning
RT @mikepiazza31: While I sincerely appreciate all the compliments on my amazing drumming ability, I’m really glad it inspired the team.#LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Definitely a reason to WOOOOOOO! https://t.co/ZxEoOX1ZEdBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The company-line diagnosis for Nimmo is just a "stiff neck," but multiple Mets officials did not respond when asked about his MRI results. Last night, Nimmo described his issue as "a sharp pain," saying he had some ideas of what it might be beyond mere stiffness.Beat Writer / Columnist
Three NL Cy Young Awards between them. It's a battle of the aces at Citi Field. Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. ?: SNY ?: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/ico9oxD7FKTV / Radio Network
The only time we’re happy to have a ? in the house. @spidadmitchellOfficial Team Account
Mets place OF Nimmo on IL, call up Rajai Davis https://t.co/yc6WeCq99ZTV / Radio Network
