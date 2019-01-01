New York Mets
Early stretch-run mode: Mets to use closer Díaz in 8th
by: AP — Fox Sports
Switching into stretch-run mode even before Memorial Day, the New York Mets will start using All-Star closer Edwin Díaz more often in the eighth inning
The Andrea Bargnani trade was a good move.Which of my followers has the HOTTEST Knicks-related take? Quote-RT with your response. I'll RT the takes that give me 3rd-degree burnsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are marching out a 5-9 with these batting averages - against Max Scherzer - and expect to win? It would take a miracle. deGrom (.211) has the best batting average of the 5! Ridiculous. @MazzYahooBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway, “Sometimes you perform better when you have a little nagging injury.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bad things happen to Cano when he hustles down the 1st base line #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HUSTLE???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario has looked much more steady with the glove of late, especially on the move.Blogger / Podcaster
