New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Willie Colon, Tino Martinez, Fat Joe & more at CC Sabathia’s softball game (ESNY Video)
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY 1m
Willie Colon, Tino Martinez, Fat Joe, Tiki Barber, Golden Tate and more talk to Mike Vivalo and License Plate Guy at CC Sabathia's Charity Softball Game.
Tweets
-
The Mets are marching out a 5-9 with these batting averages - against Max Scherzer - and expect to win? It would take a miracle. deGrom (.211) has the best batting average of the 5! Ridiculous. @MazzYahooBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway, “Sometimes you perform better when you have a little nagging injury.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Bad things happen to Cano when he hustles down the 1st base line #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HUSTLE???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rosario has looked much more steady with the glove of late, especially on the move.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cano didn't get hurt because he was hustling, he's hurt because he plays for the Mets.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets