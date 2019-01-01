New York Mets
Game Chatter: Max Scherzer vs Jacob deGrom (5/22/19)
The Mets are marching out a 5-9 with these batting averages - against Max Scherzer - and expect to win? It would take a miracle. deGrom (.211) has the best batting average of the 5! Ridiculous. @MazzYahooBlogger / Podcaster
Callaway, “Sometimes you perform better when you have a little nagging injury.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Bad things happen to Cano when he hustles down the 1st base line #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HUSTLE???Blogger / Podcaster
Rosario has looked much more steady with the glove of late, especially on the move.Blogger / Podcaster
Cano didn't get hurt because he was hustling, he's hurt because he plays for the Mets.Super Fan
