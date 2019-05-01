New York Mets
Robinson Cano Leaves Game Due To Left Quad Tightness
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 47s
Mets second baseman Robinson Cano made an early exit from Wednesday's game due to what the team described as left …
The #Mets have already been shutout 4 times in 18 games this month. They’ve been shutout twice during this 15 game stretch of facing sub-.500 teams. They are averaging 3.2 runs per game this month.Blogger / Podcaster
Drew Gagnon with a 7-pitch 1-2-3 inning. Hell of a job from him, yet again #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Beautiful diving stop by Rosario! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Great play by Rosario!Blogger / Podcaster
Drew Gagnon gets the 8th inning tonight. He has pitched very well himself. He hasn’t allowed a run over his last 7 2/3 IP. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
