New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minor Moves: Davis Called-Up, Guillorme Pulled From Game
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 49s
Syracuse Mets infielder Luis Guillorme was removed from the lineup entering the bottom of the fifth inning. He would be replaced by Dilson Herrera. This move was likely in response to Robinson Can
Tweets
-
.@juanlagares2 breaks down tonight's comeback victory. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Sam Rosen is happy to see his old partner back in town -- and ready to see him bring success https://t.co/2JGVjbxY4kBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@rajai11davis, your thoughts on getting a curtain call from Mets fans tonight?TV / Radio Network
-
Rajai Davis is super funny ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rajai Davis is a character man. Really enjoying his media session. #MetsMinors
-
No player has seen more pitches from Scherzer in a single game since he joined the Nationals.Davis has seen 22 pitches in his three plate appearances -- one of the main reasons Scherzer's at 85 with two outs in the fifth.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets