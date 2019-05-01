New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lagares And Rajai Power Mets To Win . . . Seriously
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer starting tonight, you suspected you were getting the pitcher’s fuel you’d normally suspect this to be, especially with how the respective offenses are…
Tweets
-
.@juanlagares2 breaks down tonight's comeback victory. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Sam Rosen is happy to see his old partner back in town -- and ready to see him bring success https://t.co/2JGVjbxY4kBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@rajai11davis, your thoughts on getting a curtain call from Mets fans tonight?TV / Radio Network
-
Rajai Davis is super funny ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rajai Davis is a character man. Really enjoying his media session. #MetsMinors
-
No player has seen more pitches from Scherzer in a single game since he joined the Nationals.Davis has seen 22 pitches in his three plate appearances -- one of the main reasons Scherzer's at 85 with two outs in the fifth.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets