New York Mets

Bleacher Report
43787031_thumbnail

Video: Mets' Rajai Davis Hits 3-Run HR in 1st AB After Wild Call-Up Journey

by: Kyle Newport Bleacher Report 3m

Rajai Davis wasted little time in making his presence felt on the New York Mets . The 38-year-old outfielder was called up on Wednesday as Brandon Nimmo was placed on the injured list with a stiff neck...

Tweets