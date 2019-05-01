New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Matz Takes Aim at Four-Game Sweep

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans! Last night the New York Mets scored six two-out runs in the eighth inning to clinch a 6-1 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals.Today the Mets will look to go

Tweets