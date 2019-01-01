New York Mets

MMN Recap: Woods-Richardson With Solid Bounce Back Start

by: Dilip Sridhar

Lehigh (23-19) 6, Syracuse (24-20) 4 Box Score1B Travis Taijeron: 1-for-4, Run, 2 RBI, K, .198/.312/.509RF Rymer Liriano: 1-for-3, Run, RBI, 2 K, .178/.271/.288A depleted Syracuse ro

