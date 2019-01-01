New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Mets 6, Nationals 1 (5/22/19)
by: Brendan Vachris — Mets 360 36s
We can all get used to these comeback wins against he Nats. Entering the 8th inning down 1-0, the Mets offense came alive led by some unlikely heroes. Adeiny Hechavarria, Juan Lagares, and Rajai Da…
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have officially named Jason Vargas their starter for Saturday against the Tigers. He'll come off the injured list after missing three weeks to a left hamstring strain.Beat Writer / Columnist
17.1% of the Mets’ total runs have come against the Nationals’ bullpen.Some stats that will make Mets' fans morning: In 12 games against the Nationals' pen: The Mets have scored 37 runs (36 earned) on 46 hits in 35.2 innings. Sean Doolittle vs. the Mets: 5.1 IP, 10 H, 6 ER The Nats have blown 5 saves vs. the Mets. The rest of MLB has 3 vs. MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Deadspin: Report: That scuzzy deal between the Mets and Yahoo has not gotten off to a great start https://t.co/ZmRcMFKVjZ https://t.co/0sJfIgmmuqBlogger / Podcaster
Rajai Davis took a 112-mile Uber trip to join the #Mets then promptly belted a 3-run homer. https://t.co/qgYulIQf87TV / Radio Network
RT @orangebluething: 4 game sweep today?Super Fan
Report: That scuzzy deal between the Mets and Yahoo has not gotten off to a great start https://t.co/ZmRcMFKVjZHumor
