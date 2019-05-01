17.1% of the Mets’ total runs have come against the Nationals’ bullpen.

Some stats that will make Mets' fans morning: In 12 games against the Nationals' pen: The Mets have scored 37 runs (36 earned) on 46 hits in 35.2 innings. Sean Doolittle vs. the Mets: 5.1 IP, 10 H, 6 ER The Nats have blown 5 saves vs. the Mets. The rest of MLB has 3 vs. Mets