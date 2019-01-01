New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43793910_thumbnail

Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil injured list

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 54s

The Mets placed infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil and second baseman Robinson Cano on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. McNeil’s injury is a hamstring strain, which kept him out of Wednesday’s lineup against the Nationals. He last played on Tuesday,

Tweets