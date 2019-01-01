New York Mets

Mets lose McNeil, struggling Cano to injured list

by: Coley Harvey ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

Robinson Cano, who is hitting .241 with 13 RBIs, has a quad strain, while Mets teammate Jeff McNeil, who is third in the NL with a .333 batting average, has a hamstring strain.

