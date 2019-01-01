New York Mets

Mets place Cano, McNeil on IL with leg injuries

Tom Ruminski The Score

The New York Mets placed second baseman Robinson Cano (quad strain) and utility man Jeff McNeil (hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday.In a corresponding move, the club is calling up infielder Luis Guillorme and...

