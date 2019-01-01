New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Robinson Cano Placed on Mets' 10-Day IL After Quad Injury Diagnosed as Strain

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 12s

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will reportedly head to the injured list with a quad injury he suffered while running out a grounder during Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals ...

