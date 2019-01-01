New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Adam Guttridge
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
The Mets’ assistant general manager of systematic development joins the show!
Tweets
-
28-year-old outfielder who has played all three spots in the outfield. Born in Germany, Altherr was drafted by the Phillies in the 9th round in the ‘09 Draft. Had strong season in ‘17 with Philly: 19 HR, 65 RBI, 122 OPS+. #Mets #LGMWe have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from San Francisco and designated Tim Peterson for assignment. #Mets https://t.co/TTbr0wWXYhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Davis replaces Davis in LF.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rajai Davis, 38 years old, might be the Mets' fastest player. Anthony Rendon just barely threw him out on a routine grounder to 3rd. Some Statcast... Sprint speed: 30.3 ft/sec 30+ is elite. Home-to-1st: 3.93 seconds He's a RHB, and it wasn't a bunt.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have added Aaron Altherr off waivers for outfield depth https://t.co/SIE7aBozOJTV / Radio Network
-
Altherr made the final out of the Mets’ 2016 postseason berth-clincher. Three previous players who did the same thing eventually became Mets: Joe Torre (1969), Chico Walker (1986) and Jay Bruce (2015).We have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from San Francisco and designated Tim Peterson for assignment. #Mets https://t.co/TTbr0wWXYhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets add Aaron Altherr for depth in depleted outfield https://t.co/aMMrp3MfISBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets