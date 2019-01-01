New York Mets

Carlos Gomez loses shoe on basepaths

by: N/A MLB: Mets 53s

Looking to snap a scoreless tie with the Nationals in the fifth inning on Thursday afternoon, the Mets' Carlos Gómez swiped second base and, when catcher Yan Gomes' throw sailed into center, took off for third.

