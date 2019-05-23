New York Mets
Carlos Gomez’s blast vs. Nationals puts Mets in unfamiliar territory
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1m
Call them the smoke and mirror Mets. Down five projected starters, a few days removed from their manager’s job being believed to be in serious jeopardy, the Mets have put together their first
Tweets
I really love these. Getting a visual of the amazing calls by Gary are just priceless. Keep them coming! @SNYtv #LGM"The prodigal son returns! A three-run bomb for Carlos Gomez!!" https://t.co/B5DX9y7BUPBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery https://t.co/T4mXMmUsOQ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Will say it again. Love this additional look our Truck/Digital group is bringing this season."The prodigal son returns! A three-run bomb for Carlos Gomez!!" https://t.co/B5DX9y7BUPTV / Radio Personality
Cespedes officially out for season as he underwent ankle surgery todayBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Carlos Gomez's blast vs. Nationals puts #mets in unfamiliar territory https://t.co/75nclW0sP2 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
You asked for it. You got it. #GARE, take it away:TV / Radio Personality
