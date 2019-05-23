New York Mets

Gómez HR sinks Nats after Martinez ejection, Mets sweep

Carlos Gómez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the New York Mets overcome a rally started by Washington manager Dave Martinez's heated ejection to beat the Nationals 6-4 and cap off a four-game sweep

