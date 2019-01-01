New York Mets

The Score
Mets' Cespedes expected to be out for season after surgery

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 1m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019 campaign after undergoing surgery, the team announced according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.Feinsand reports that the type of surgery was undisclosed, though Tim...

