Mets' Cespedes expected to be out for season after surgery
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 1m
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss the entirety of the 2019 campaign after undergoing surgery, the team announced according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.Feinsand reports that the type of surgery was undisclosed, though Tim...
I really love these. Getting a visual of the amazing calls by Gary are just priceless. Keep them coming! @SNYtv #LGM"The prodigal son returns! A three-run bomb for Carlos Gomez!!" https://t.co/B5DX9y7BUPBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery https://t.co/T4mXMmUsOQ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Will say it again. Love this additional look our Truck/Digital group is bringing this season."The prodigal son returns! A three-run bomb for Carlos Gomez!!" https://t.co/B5DX9y7BUPTV / Radio Personality
Cespedes officially out for season as he underwent ankle surgery todayBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Carlos Gomez's blast vs. Nationals puts #mets in unfamiliar territory https://t.co/75nclW0sP2 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
You asked for it. You got it. #GARE, take it away:TV / Radio Personality
