Mets Once Again Destroy Nationals Bullpen To Pull Off The Sweep
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
Well, if you missed yesterday’s game against the Nationals, you were lucky because apparently today was the matinee of that game. While not quite Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, Steven Matz an…
New Post: Steven Matz Escapes Trouble in Impressive Start https://t.co/vVwlswoAg1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Whatever happens tonight, it will be better than yesterday. Surely. Here’s the lineup St. Lucie will do “it” with. #LGM #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Find you someone who loves you as much as Gare loves the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattEhalt: Here's a hell of a quote on Carlos Gomez by Ryan O'Rourke: "I played against him...I hated the guy. Absolutely despised him. But, now that I got to know him & got to hang out with him off the field ... he's my favorite Major League player of all time. He's serious & passionate."Beat Writer / Columnist
Epic call from an epic game. (via @SNYtv)Official Team Account
My latest Prospect Deep Dive for @SNYtv is on 2017 1st Round Pick David Peterson ( @_David_Peterson ) who has been excelling with Double-A Binghamton and has a chance to be an innings eater in an MLB rotation. #Mets https://t.co/SLBvcyO2HXMinors
